Four of a family killed in Bihar

The bodies were spotted by some fishermen during early morning. The incident occurred at Phulwaria dam under Rajauli police station in Nawada district.

Patna, May 12 (IANS) Four members of a family were allegedly killed by unidentified men and their bodies thrown into a dam in Bihar's Nawada district, said a police official.

Darbari Chaudhary, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajauli police station, said, "We received information about bodies found floating in a dam. Subsequently, we reached there and recovered the bodies with the help of divers."

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the man and woman killed were reportedly husband-wife. Beside them, two bodies of minor children were also recovered from the dam, reported to be the couple's children. The identification of the victims is not complete yet. We are trying to identify the place where they were killed by the accused," Chaudhary added.

"We have videographed the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Some sharp wounds were found on the bodies of the children," he said.

"There is another theory of mass suicide emerging in this case. The actual reason for their deaths would be ascertained only after post-mortem. We have recovered a mobile phone from the pocket of the deceased woman. The mobile phone was sent to forensic laboratory to find clues and identification of the deceased," the police official added.

--IANS

