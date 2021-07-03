Four Pak security personnel injured in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): At least four Pakistani security personnel were injured in a blast that went off in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday.



A vehicle carrying security forces was targeted with an improvised explosive device planted on the roadside in the northwest province's Dera Ismail Khan district, Ary News reported.

Following the explosion, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby military hospital in the district.

The area has now been cordoned off by the security forces and a search operation is underway. So far, no terrorist group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

Previously on Friday, three children were killed in a toy bomb blast in KP province.

A group of children found a toy-like explosive device near their house in the Mehsud Keruna area of the Tank district of the province and were playing with the toy when it exploded. (ANI)

