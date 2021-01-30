Four Panchayat officials held in Telangana for accepting Rs 7.5 lakhs bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested four officials including Mandal Panchayat officer and Gram Panchayat Secretary for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 7.5 lakhs.



The accused have been identified as Mansampally Gram Panchayat Village Secretary J Geetha, Village Deputy Sarpanch B Narasimha Yadav, Village Sarpanch's husband Kandi Ramesh and Maheshwaram Mandal Panchayat Officer G Srinivarulu.

"Geetha, Yadav, and Ramesh were caught red-handed when they demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 5.5 lakhs at Gram panchayat office, Mansapally yesterday at 1.55 pm. Simultaneously, Srinivasulu was also caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakhs at MPDO Office," the ACB said in a statement.

The bribe amount has been seized from the possession of the accused.

All of them were produced before the Special Court for the ACB cases at Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

