Four patients dead in hospital fire in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Four patients died on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane.



The patients died while they were being shifted to another hospital.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out around 3:40 am at the Prime Criticare hospital in Mumbra, Thane.

"4 people have died, cause of death will be ascertained through postmortem. Initially, we had received info that there are 12 people inside the hospital but the numbers may vary. Police investigation will be done. Action will be taken," Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Shivaji Kad said.

Two fire engines and one rescue vehicle reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

