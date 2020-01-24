Four persons booked for attempting to rape minor girl in Telangana

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Four persons have been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in Telangana's Sangareddy district, said police on Thursday.

The minor victim had come to Sangareddy a few days ago from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam.

"We received information this afternoon that a girl was raped, in the limits of Ameenpur police station. The police personnel immediately reached the spot and shifted the girl to Sangareddy government hospital. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Ameenpur Police Station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act," said Chandra Shekar Reddy, IPS, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sangareddy district.



However, after the preliminary investigations conducted by a medical team of Sangareddy government hospital, no evidence of rape have been found. The victim has alleged that four persons took her inside the bushes and attempted to rape her, said the police official.

"Due to the power holiday (electricity), the CCTVs were not functioning in that area, so we couldn't get the pictures of the accused persons. But we are trying to get the pictures of the accused persons through CCTVs installed by private persons. However, the investigation is on and teams have been deployed to identify and nab the accused persons," Reddy added. (ANI)

