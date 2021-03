Srinagar, March 12 (IANS) Four army soldiers were injured on Friday in a road accident in J&K's Kulgam district.

Police said that an army vehicle met an accident in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district on Friday.

"Four army soldiers of 9 Rashtriya Rifles were injured in this accident. One of the injured has sustained critical injuries according to attending doctors," police sources said.