Four soldiers rescued by Army from snowslide in J-K's Machhil sector

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A team of Indian Army on Tuesday rescued four soldiers out of five from the snowslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhil sector.

According to the Indian Army, two soldiers are non-responsive, for whom medical care is hampered due to inclement weather.

A search operation for the fifth soldier is underway.



"In a snowslide in Machhil sector, teams have been engaged in the rescue of five soldiers, out of which four have been pulled out of snow. Search for another soldier is still underway," said Indian Army in a statement. (ANI)

