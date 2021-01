New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): A four-storey building collapsed near the Turkman Gate area in the national capital on Sunday.

The building was in a dilapidated condition and it was vacated earlier.According to police, no injuries have been reported in the incident.The police and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with fire extinguishing vehicles have reached the spot.More details are awaited. (ANI)