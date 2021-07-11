Four-year-old boy sodomized by teen in UP village

Mathura (UP), July 11 (IANS) A four-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teenager in a village in Baldev area in Mathura.

The police have registered an FIR and the 14-year-old accused has been sent to the juvenile home.

According to the police spokesman, the 14-year-old spotted the boy playing outside his house on Friday. He lured the young boy to a secluded place where he allegedly sexually assaulted him.