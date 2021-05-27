Four-year-old female giraffe Bubli dies in Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): Bubli, a four-year and 3 months old female giraffe, died after a brief bout of pneumonia at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, informed officials on Thursday.



Bubli had been brought to the Hyderabad zoo in 2019, as part of an animal exchange program with the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.

"As per preliminary post-mortem reports, Bubli is suspected to be suffering with "Pneumonia" and accordingly treatment was being provided since last week," an official statement of Nehru Zoological Park said.

Samples have been collected and sent to Veterinary Biological and Research Institute (VBRI) for further detailed examination. (ANI)

