Fourth Armed Forces Veterans' Day to be celebrated in Chandimandir Cantt on Jan 14

Chandigarh [India], Jan 11 (ANI): The fourth Armed Forces Veterans Day will be celebrated at Chandimandir Cantonment on January 14, according to Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence on Saturday.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated as a mark of respect and recognition to the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa.



Cariappa had led the Indian forces to victory in the 1948 war, the press release said.

The Chandimandir Cantonment is located in the Panchkula district of Haryana.

The third Armed Forces Veterans' Day was celebrated at the Pangode Military Station in Kerala in January last year. (ANI)

