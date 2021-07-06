Fr. Stan Swamy to be laid to rest in Bandra church

Church officials said a special memorial mass shall be held at the St. Peter's Church, Bandra, but owing to Covid protocols only 20 mourners shall be permitted.

MUMBAI, July 6 (IANS) The funeral of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, Father Stan Lourduswamy, who passed away while in custody on Monday, shall be performed at a Bandra church here on Tuesday afternoon.

Priests of the Society of Jesus (SJ) have urged people to view the mass online on the YouTube channel of St. Peter's Church, Bandra, from 12 noon onwards, informed Father Frazer Mascarenhas.

Bombay Catholic Sabha Vice-President Robert D'Souza called for a large presence to honour the late priest memory and express solidarity with the departed social leader.

Suffering from multiple health issues, Father Stan, 84, died in a private hospiital while in the custody of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). He was awaiting bail from the Bombay High Court, but it didn't materialise.

A renowned tribal rights activist, Father Stan was arrested by the NIA in connection with the probe into the events preceding and after the January 2018 Koregaon-Bhima caste riots.

The activist-priest's death evoked a global outpouring of anger, shock and sympathy on social media targeting the Central government, the judiciary and others for the delay in granting him bail despite his advanced age and frail health.

