France logs 50,659 new COVID-19 cases, 308 deaths

Paris [France], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): France logged 50,659 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second day seeing over 50,000 infections after 59,038 cases were reported the previous day.



Around 67 million inhabitants of the country are set to enter a third lockdown at the weekend to slow the third wave of COVID-19.

The country's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,695,082, data from health authorities showed. In the last 24 hours, 308 new deaths were reported in hospitals, bringing the total tally of human loss to 69,904.

Meanwhile, a total of 28,581 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalised, up by 118 in one day, and 5,109 of them are receiving intensive treatment, up from 5,053 recorded on Wednesday.

"The third wave is here, and it's hitting us hard...The epidemic spreads quickly and everywhere. This acceleration is due to the virus variant detected in Britain by the end of last year," Prime Minister Jean Castex told the National Assembly on Thursday.

In its one-year battle against the coronavirus, the French government "has acted swiftly by taking several strong measures" aiming "to act neither too early nor too late", he told lawmakers when presenting the new package of restrictions to curb the virus resurgence.

From Saturday, shops not selling basic goods will have to shut down, and people must stay at home, work remotely and sign a document if they plan to travel over 10 km from their homes. (ANI/Xinhua)

