France registers 23,306 new coronavirus cases, 170 deaths

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in France now stands at 3,882,408, and the total number of fatalities at 88,444 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, according to data posted on the government's website on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Paris, March 7 (IANS) France registered 23,306 new coronavirus infection cases and 170 related deaths in the past 24 hours, official data showed.

The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients fell for the fifth straight day, by 140, to 24,625. Among them, 3,689 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units, nine more than a day earlier.

Official data also showed that over 3.58 million people have received at least one shot of vaccines. France plans to inoculate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of the adults, by the summer.

Also on Saturday, the French Order of Doctors said in a statement that it was concerned that not enough health workers have accepted to get vaccinated against Covid-19, reported Radio France International (RFI).

The professional organization said that more than two-thirds of doctors in France have been vaccinated, but only 30 percent of health workers have received a jab, RFI reported.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 261 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 79 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on March 5.

--IANS

int/