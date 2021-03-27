France reports 41,869 new coronavirus cases, 897 deaths in past 24 hours

Paris [France], March 27 (ANI/Xinhua): For the second day in a row, France's health authorities on Friday reported a daily increase of over 40,000 coronavirus cases and the deaths of 897 people, including 594 in retirement homes.



In the past 24 hours, 41,869 new infections were confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,465,956, second only to the United Kingdom in Europe.

Since January 2020, a total of 94,275 people have lost their lives to respiratory disease in France.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 stood at 27,242 on Friday, with 206 new admissions reported in the past 24 hours. This included 4,766 serious cases that needed life support -- 57 more than a day earlier.

Three more French departments -- Rhone, Aube and Nievre -- have been added to the list of 16 high-alert zones, where non-essential shops are closed, working from home is recommended, travel to other regions is banned and outdoor gatherings are limited to six people.

People who want to leave their homes beyond a 30-kilometer radius must sign a document, and health protocols are reinforced in schools that remain open. (ANI/Xinhua)

