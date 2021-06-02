France sends medical assistance to Nepal as it faces COVID-19 second wave

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 2 (ANI): France on Wednesday handed over seven tons of medical aid to the Nepal government as the Himalayan Nation continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19 infection.



French Ambassador to Nepal, Francois-Xavier Leger, handed over health equipment and supplies to Minister for Health and Population HridayeshTripathi of caretaker government at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

"France, along with other friends of Nepal, especially EU member states, want to express solidarity with Nepal. It is part of the global effort for the friends of Nepal amidst the pandemic," Ambassador Leger told ANI.

The medical shipment arrived in the Nepali capital on Wednesday via a special flight. The Airbus A350 brought in 504,000 FFP2 masks; 20,225 antigenic test kits; 12,000 protection glasses; and 14 respirators including consumables, as per the release from the French Embassy in Nepal.

"These materials and aids which we have received, the government is fully committed and want to assure that it would be utilized and distributed wisely amongst all," HridayeshTripathi, Health Minister of Nepal's caretaker government said.

Ambassadors of the Delegation of the European Union, Germany and Finland were also present on the occasion.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The medical support received today is in response to the request of the Government of Nepal to the French Government, communicated at the bilateral level as well as through the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, for supporting Nepal with vaccines, medicines, equipment and supplies in the face of the deadlier second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Battered by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Nepal (caretaker) has been appealing to developed countries for medical assistance to fight the pandemic.

Nepal till Wednesday afternoon has recorded 571,111 cases of COVID-19. As of today, there are 101,993 active cases across the country.

Out of the total active cases, 6,862 are hospitalised, 1,448 in intensive care units, and 385 on ventilators. In the past 24 hours, 101 deaths have been reported, taking the country's coronavirus toll to 7,555.. (ANI)

