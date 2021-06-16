France to lift COVID-19 curfew on June 20; face masks no longer compulsory outdoors from Thursday

Paris [France], June 16 (ANI): France Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday announced that the country will lift its COVID-19 curfew on June 20, instead of 10 days later as earlier planned.



"The curfew will be canceled starting this Sunday, meaning 10 days earlier than the scheduled date," Sputnik quoted the French Prime Minister during the press conference.

Moreover, face masks will stop being compulsory in most outdoor settings from Thursday, further informed Castex.

"Wearing masks outdoors will no longer be mandatory, with an exception of special circumstances -- at group gatherings, in crowded places, in queues, in markets, or on stadium stands," he said.

According to Sputnik, France is lifting the restrictions in line with a four-phase plan, unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron in late April, which regulates the nation's exit from COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)