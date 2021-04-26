France to provide oxygen generators, liquid O2, ventilators to India

"In the next few days, France will deliver to India not only immediate relief but also long-term capacities:- 8 high capacity oxygen generators, each providing yearlong O2 for 250 beds - Liquid O2 for 2000 patients for 5 days - 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs," French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.India is witnessing a deadly COVID-19 wave. The increasing cases have led to the storage of hospital beds and medical-grade oxygen in the country.Lenain said that the massive solidarity mission, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to both respond to the emergency and boost the long-term resilience of India's healthcare system. This comes as the pandemic situation in India deteriorated with over 3 lakh infections being reported in a day."This massive solidarity mission, initiated by Prez @EmmanuelMacron 's request, is supported by French companies present in India and the EU. It aims to both respond to the emergency and boost the long-term resilience of India's healthcare system," Lenain further tweeted.Coordinated by the Ministry's Crisis and Support Centre and carried out by the Embassy of France in India, the mission will involve shipping by air and sea freight by the end of this week said a statement issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Eight medical oxygen generators, manufactured by a French SME, each of which can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years.These oxygen production units are durable installations that can produce medical oxygen from ambient air yearlong.Each unit can uninterruptedly supply a 250-bed hospital. Its oxygen output can fulfil the needs of 15 critically ill COVID patients in an ICU (or 30 patients in the ICU of a conventional hospital) or 150 patients on oxygen therapy in a conventional hospital facility.These oxygen generators also include ramps for filling oxygen cylinders; containers of liquid medical oxygen - 5 being sent in the first instalment - each capable of supplying medical oxygen to up to 10,000 patients per day; specialized medical equipment, notably including 28 ventilators and their consumables, as well as 200 electric syringe pumps.On Sunday, the French presidency said Paris plans to help India with medical oxygen capacity in the coming days to help the country combat the record surge in COVID-19 cases.On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France stands ready to provide its support to India in its fight against COVID-19."I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support," French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenin tweeted Macron's message on Friday.The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection.Besides France, several others countries including the United Kingdom, the US and Germany have also announced plans to support India. (ANI)