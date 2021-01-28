France welcomes US-Russian decision to extend New START

Paris [France], January 28 (ANI): The French Foreign Ministry on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the United States and Russia to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) till 2026.



"France welcomes the decision of the United States and Russia to extend the New START treaty for five years. It welcomes the efforts and responsiveness of the two parties, which made it possible to extend the treaty before its expiration date on February 5," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This comes after US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, which later led to the extension of the treaty.

On Wednesday, both houses of Russia's parliament and the Federation Council ratified an agreement to extend the treaty until February 5, 2026, Sputnik reported.

The French ministry said that the New Start treaty is a pillar of the international arms control and disarmament architecture.

"It is vital to strategic stability and the last instrument still in effect aimed at limiting the capabilities of the United States and Russia, which still account for almost 90% of the world's nuclear weapons stockpile," the statement said.

"France reaffirms its attachment to ensuring that the extension of the New Start Treaty must be swiftly followed by the redefinition of an ambitious, more comprehensive arms control and strategic stability agenda," it added. (ANI)

