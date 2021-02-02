France's single-day Covid deaths hit 1-week high

Due to the additional deaths, the country's overall fatality toll currently stands at 76,657, the seventh-highest in the world after the US, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain and Italy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Paris, Feb 2 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, France registered 455 new coronavirus fatalities, which marked a one week high of single-day fatalities since January 25, according to Health Ministry data.

The total number of hospitalised patients stood at 27,914, representing a single-day increase of 301.

A total of 3,228 resuscitation beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, after 70 serious cases were admitted to intensive care units on Monday, up from Sunday's 45.

The number of new cases registered on Monday was 4,347, increasing the total infection tally to 3,260,308.

About 1.49 million people in France have already received at least one dose of vaccine against coronavirus, among them 47,000 have received two doses by Sunday evening, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

--IANS

ksk/