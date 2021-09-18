'Fratricide', says Omar Abdullah on Amarinder's exit

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, "Ordinarily I wouldn't give a toss about the fratricide in the Congress party - their party, their business. However what the Congress does has a direct fallout for every political party outside the NDA orbit because almost 200 Lok Sabha seats see a direct BJP - Cong fight."

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Exit of Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab Chief Minister has evoked sharp reaction from across the political spectrum. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has termed it "fratricide"

Singh on Saturday resigned from his post as the Chief Minister of Punjab after months of political tussle, saying he stepped down as he felt 'humiliated'.

At the same time, he said that the "future politics option is always there and I will use that option".

Amarinder Singh also termed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh as a 'disaster' who would not be acceptable to him as his successor.

"I have submitted my resignation. The future politics option is always there and I will use that option when the time comes. At the moment, I am still in the Congress," Amarinder Singh, 80, who has been active in politics for the past 52 years, told the media after resigning from the top post.

Making it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes, Amarinder Singh said he would decide his future course of action in consultation with his supporters, who have stood by him for over five decades.

