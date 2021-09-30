Fraud in MP cooperative bank unearthed, 3 booked

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against three persons after a major bank fraud in Shivpuri district cooperative bank was unearthed, the police said on Thursday.



After the incident came to light, a probe has been launched into the bank's Kolaras branch and its 11 other branches in the district.

The three accused have been named in the FIR including peon-turned cashier Rakesh Parashar and former Manager Gyanendra Dutta Shukla. No arrests have been made so far in the case. Four Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the cooperative bank have also been suspended.

Speaking to ANI, District Collector, Akshay Kumar Singh said, "Such fraud should not have happened, but there are adequate laws and punishments in place to bring the culprits to justice. The team of experts that is investigating the matter will decide if an FIR should be registered against the CEOs."

Rajesh Singh Chandel, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri, said that three people have been found guilty in the investigation so far and an FIR has been lodged against all of them.

"The accused had claimed that he had discovered a hidden wealth which was later unearthed to be false. If the CEOs are found to be guilty in the matter for helping the accused in fraud, an FIR would be registered against them as well in the future," he said.

The SP also said that the police are looking into bank transactions. (ANI)

