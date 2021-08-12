Fraudsters held for posing as sellers, duping buyers

A police officer said that a Wagon R car was also recovered from the arrested individuals and they were being questioned.

Gurugram, Aug 12 (IANS) Four men have been arrested here for posting advertisements on an online platform to sell used four-wheelers and duping buyers using fake sales letters, the police said on Thursday.

A complainant, Lobin Kumar of Rewari, started in his complaint filed on June 16 that he was tempted by an advertisement mentioning the sale of a used Innova Crysta car on an online portal. According to the ad, the car was on sale for Rs 3.55 lakh, way lower than its market price.

Thereafter, the complainant, wishing to buy the vehicle, dialled a contact number written on the ad and spoke to one Shivam Pawar on June 10.

He was called to Sector 49, Gurugram where the complainant met another man Rohit Shah with whom Kumar discussed the conversation he had with Shivam.

Shivam then asked the complainant to meet him at his office.

On June 16, the victim met Shivam at his office who took the complainant to the parking lot, showed the car and demanded the payment.

After that, Kumar transferred Rs 3 lakh in cash and Rs 55,000 to an account of Punjab and Sind Bank.

Following the payment, Pawar said that he will come along with the owner of the vehicle to sign the sale letter. However, he did not return and later his phone was also found switched off.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team of Sector 50 police station -- where the case was registered, led by Inspector Rahul Dev, nabbed all the four accused on Wednesday from Sector-46 in Gurugram after a tip-off.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muhammad Imran (21) of Shahdara in Delhi, Ravi Upadhyay (26) of Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, Shivam Pawar (26) of Sonipat district of Haryana and Qazi Muhammad Farid (26) of Siddarthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The arrested culprits have confessed their involvement in the crime. The accused had fled the spot after duping the complainant in a Wagon R car. They will be taken on a police remand to recover the duped amount. Hunts are on to nab other fraudsters involved in the crime," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

