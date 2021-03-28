Free Balochistan Movement stage protest in Germany against occupation of Balochistan

March 27 is one of the darkest days in the history of Balochistan as, on this day in 1948, the Pakistan Army forcibly occupied the Eastern Part of Balochistan (Pakistan Occupied Balochistan).The Baloch nation has been resisting the illegal occupation of their country and to regain their independence. In the past 73 years of resistance, the Baloch nation has sacrificed thousands of their precious lives for their national liberation.The FBM rally set off at 1 pm on Saturday from the Central Station in Bremen and passed through various busy streets before reaching Bremer Marktplatz where the activists held a demonstration.On the occasion speakers Mahgonag Baloch, Sadiq Baloch, and Abdul Wajid Baloch, Abu Bakar, Beebagr Baloch, Shakeel Abdul Sattar, Naveed Baloch and others shed light on Iranian and Pakistani state atrocities against Baloch people, the history of Balochistan's illegal occupation and the Baloch struggle for freedom.The speakers said that despite Pakistani state atrocities, the struggle for national freedom continues with the support of the Baloch masses.Protesters also raised slogans against China for its loot and plunder of Balochistan's resources, especially Gwadar port, and supporting Pakistan in its crimes against Baloch people in the name of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).The activists of the Free Balochistan Movement also ran a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #PakistanQuitBalochistan and demanded the immediate withdrawal of occupying forces of Iran and Pakistan from Balochistan.Pro-freedom political activists including women and children also rally to record their protest against ongoing Pakistan and Iranian state crimes in Balochistan. (ANI)