Free bus travel for women in Delhi is a poll stunt: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday scoffed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of the free bus ride for women in state-run buses, calling it an 'election stunt'.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said: "This decision of Kejriwal is an election stunt. He has done nothing in the past so many months for women in the city. Kejriwal has taken this decision as the elections are just three months away."



Tiwari further slammed the Delhi Chief Minister for not including the students and senior citizens in the list of beneficiary list of free bus rides.

"Why has he not included the students in the list. What about the aged people. Why this scheme was implemented just three months before the elections," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday had issued the notification to make travel free for women in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses on the basis of issuance of "single journey free travel pass" by bus conductors.

The Delhi Chief Minister has also stated that over 13,000 marshals have been appointed to ensure the safety of women in the buses plying across the national capital. (ANI)

