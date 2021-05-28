Free distribution of AYUSH-64 starts in Goa

The Union Ministry of AYUSH is constantly working on effective medicines for Covid-19 patients, said Shripad Naik. 'AYUSH-64' was recently launched by the AYUSH Ministry in all states and is being distributed free to asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 patients. Naik urged Goans to avail the benefit of this medicine.

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated free distribution of 'AYUSH-64' for asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 patients in Goa.

The Goa Chief Minister said 'AYUSH-64' will be distributed with home isolation kits. 'AYUSH-64' is available with all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state. To avoid post-Covid complications, the recovered patients should take care with good hygiene and proper diet.

'AYUSH-64' can be availed by the kin of the patient by producing a RT-PCR positive report within 7 days of the test and Aadhaar number.

'AYUSH-64' is an Ayurvedic formulation which was developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the apex body for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of AYUSH, for the management of malaria. This drug was repurposed as the ingredients showed notable anti-viral, immune-modulator and antipyretic properties.

The in-silico study done on 'AYUSH-64' showed that nearly 35 out of 36 of its phyto-constituents have high binding affinity against Covid-19. The formulation has also shown very promising results in influenza-like illness. With the scientific evidence generated from six clinical studies across India, 'AYUSH-64' has been identified as a potential adjunct to standard care in the management of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19.

--IANS

