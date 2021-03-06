Free Entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.



According to a notification issued by Lucknow's DM Abhishek Prakash, this step has been taken under 'Mission Shakti' campaign.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, women will be given free entry to Chhota Imambara, Bada Imambara and Picture Gallery in the city," the notification read.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose To Challenge' (ANI)

