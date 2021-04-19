Free 'last ride service' resumes in Cyberabad

In view of increasing number of calls from families of the Covid victims during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar had sought resumption of the service.

Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) With increasing number of calls for transportation of bodies of Covid victims to crematoriums, Feed the Needy team in Cyberabad on Monday resumed its free 'last ride service'.

The vehicle was flagged off by the Commissioner on Monday.

The 'last ride service' will cater to carry bodies of Covid or non-Covid deceased belonging to any caste or creed. The services will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The team will also take care of cremation of any deceased body where any near or dear ones are not available to take care of last rites. Citizens can avail the service by calling on 7995404040 or 9490617440.

Feed the Needy is a team of 10 IT professionals, who has been in forefront in serving the society. The team helped in cremation of 210 people from July 4, 2020 to December 31, 2020. These included 150 Covid deaths. The remaining 60 were non-Covid deaths.

Sajjanar appreciated the initiative of the Feed the Needy organisation and more so when such a service was the need of the hour during the Covid pandemic. He stated that the group of 10 youngsters behind the initiative have also been working actively with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) as volunteers with Traffic Forum and also fed many during the lockdown.

He thanked SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula for extending the service to Feed the Needy and also hinted at more such services being launched through SCSC.

Feed the Needy member Sai Teja thanked the Commissioner and other officials of Cyberabad and donors who are supporting for this initiative.

--IANS

ms/vd