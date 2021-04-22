Free of cost vaccines for people above 18 years: Goa CM

Panaji, April 22 (IANS) Goa will offer free of cost vaccination to people above the age of 18 years, when the mass vaccination programme rolls out for all citizens of major age from May 1, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

"Our Govt will be placing an order initially for 5 lakh doses of #COVID19 vaccines directly from the manufacturer. Altogether 15 lakh plus doses will be procured at a cost of over Rs 60 crores. The vaccines will be administered free of cost to people between the 18-45 age group," Sawant tweeted on Thursday.