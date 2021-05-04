Free ration for 2 months to 72L ration card holders in Delhi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, however, clarified "it doesn't mean that the lockdown will continue for the next two months", expressing hope that the restrictions will be lifted soon after the Covid cases reduced.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) In a move towards helping needy people in the national capital amid lockdown imposed across the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced free ration for the next two months to 72 lakh ration card holders.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor also announced an economic support of Rs 5,000 each to all the auto and taxi drivers in the national capital whose income has suddenly stopped since the lockdown was imposed in the city.

Under the Delhi government's move, Kejriwal said a total of 1,56,000 drivers will be covered. "These are those drivers who were provided a similar amount during the lockdown imposed for the first time in Delhi."

The Chief Minister said the amount, however, will not be sufficient for the drivers but "it will surely help them economically during the crisis".

Kejriwal made it clear that the lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of the deadly virus which on an average has been infecting around 25,000 people on a daily basis for the last few days.

However, the latest Covid figure received on Monday evening showed that a total of 18,043 people were infected till then, including 448 deaths, in the national capital. A total of 12,12,989 people cumulatively have been infected with the Covid so far. Of them, 17,414 people have lost their lives so far.

Mentioning that lockdown specially hit the poor, Kejriwal said the government recently provided Rs 5,000 to the bank accounts of several labourers to support them economically during the crucial period.

The lockdown in Delhi will continue till 5 a.m. on May 10 as per the latest order of the Delhi government.

