Free rice to BPL families for 5 months in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced free distribution of rice from July to November to all the BPL ration card holders in the state.

Besides, the chief minister also announced that the ration card holders will be provided additional quantity of rice under State Food Security Act, equivalent to PM Poor Welfare Scheme. This announcement of Chief Minister would benefit nearly 2,51,46,424 beneficiaries of 67,90,987 ration cards.