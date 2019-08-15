Free ride for women on govt buses from Oct 29 in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Women will be able to travel free of charge on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster scheme buses starting October 29, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

"On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give a gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety," Kejriwal said at an Independence Day event here.



This facility will be available in both AC and non-AC buses.

Kejriwal had in June this year proposed free ride for women on all DTC buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains.

"On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to due to higher prices," the chief minister had said while addressing a press conference on June 3.

The Delhi government had later launched a campaign seeking public opinion on the proposal.

However, the central government had said it did not receive any proposal for a free ride for women in Delhi metro, a joint venture of the Centre and the city government. (ANI)

