Free skill training empowers people in J-K's Poonch under govt's scheme

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Unemployed locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch are being provided loan at a lower interest rate and trained under the government's self-employment scheme in a training institute so that they can become self-reliant.

This scheme by Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Rural Self Employment Training Institute not only ensure employability but also motivates individuals to initiate their own start-ups.Both men and women are getting skill training as a part of the skill development project at Jammu and Kashmir Bank RSETI. The institute was set up in 2011 and around 110 batches of unemployed trained youths have been trained.The people who had received training from the institute have set up their business after getting a loan from the RSETI Bank.The current batch - 111, is getting training of tailoring, beauty parlour, plumbing and dairy farming. The training programme continues for 15 to 20 days from the starting date.Expressing happiness over the government's initiative, people thanked the government for providing training to them with an aim to generate self-employment. The trainees get free meal and beverages in the institute as well as bus fare to reach the institute.Speaking to ANI, a trainee said: "We are getting loan under Pradhan Mantri Yojana. The step has been taken to support unemployed people. The training is being provided by the bank administration. I am taking Rs 7 lakh loan as I have to take machinery for my work. Simultaneously, I will hire 3-4 persons, who will get employed with me. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to think about us.""Several girls are coming here. This a very good scheme. We hope that more schemes like this get implemented. We are getting tailoring training. We can start our own business. It would help us in becoming independent," trainee Ravinajum said. Praveen Akhtar said that she would help her husband financially after being trained from the institute."I want to help my husband as it is difficult to run the house with a salary of one person. This training would help me financially," she said. (ANI)