Free travel for students appearing for SSLC exams in K'taka

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) Considering the needs of the students appearing for SSLC examinations, the Karnataka government has announced free travel for them in State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in the state.

The students can freely travel to the examination centre and return to their hometowns and villages, according to the directive. It has been told to the KSRTC authorities to make stops wherever is required for the students to reach examination centres.