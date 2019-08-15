Freedom rallies mark I-Day celebrations in Assam

Large number of people also braved the boycott call given by the militant outfits and took part in the celebrations organised by the government and private organisations.

In Assam's capital town Guwahati, different clubs and social organisations also organised freedom rallies with bikers riding on the streets in groups to mark the celebrations.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is being updated in the state, will be a historical document while will neither include names of any illegal foreigner, nor will it leave names of even a single genuine Indian citizen.

Sonowal said this while addressing the official celebration at Veterinary College Ground at Khanapara, adding the government is committed to ensure security and safety of all genuine Indian citizens living in the state. "The state is moving towards having a constitutional safeguard. The Central government's move to institute a high powered committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord which is expected to pave way for constitutional safeguard for the indigenous people of the state," said the Chief Minister. "The Central government's decision to grant ST status to six communities including Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutiya, Koch Rajbongshis and Adivasis and tea tribes will provide safeguard to these people," he said. The Chief Minister further said the government is mooting a new land policy to secure the rights of indigenous people and added the government has initiated the process of having a decadal survey in 900 villages of the state, which had not been done for the last seven decades. He said that the government has also taken steps to give land pattas to small and marginal farmers of the state and that it is due to the strong steps taken by the government that the poaching of rhinos and other wildlife species have come to a halt. "The law and order situation in Assam has improved and the government has also taken steps to fast track the trial for crimes related to women and children, which have reduced the crime against them to a large extent," he added.