Freelance journalist arrested at Singhu border

The police said that Punia was jumping the roadblocks and barricades when the alleged incident took place.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested a freelance journalist Mandeep Punia after he allegedly misbehaved with a station house officer (SHO) at the Singhu border.

"Mandeep has been booked under sections 186 IPC (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). The case is registered at the Alipur police station," said a senior police officer.

Another journalist, Dharmender Singh, was also briefly picked up and later let go after he showed his press ID, police said.

Punia will be produced in the court later in the day.

