Freight train wagons derail near Mumbai's Kurla station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Train services were halted on Harbour line after two wagons of a freight train derailed near Kurla railway station here late on Tuesday night.

According to locals, the incident took place at around 11:30 pm.



"We were in our house when we heard loud noises from the track. We rushed out and saw that the wagons of the train had derailed," Ajima Begum, a local, told ANI.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers on the nearby stations were stranded late at night.

"An announcement was made that the train will be delayed. People have come from far away. How are we supposed to reach home?" one of the passengers stranded at Kurla railway station said. (ANI)

