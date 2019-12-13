French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain meets Puducherry CM V Narayansamy

Puducherry [India], Dec 13 (ANI): French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Friday called on Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at Legislative Assembly along with Catherine Suard, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai.



"Mr. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to #India along with Mme. Catherine Suard, Consul General of France in Pondicherry called on HCM Shri @VNarayanasami at Assembly #Puducherry regarding Smart City Project, Industrial development, infrastructure development in #Puducherry," CMO Puducherry said in a tweet.

The meeting was regarding Smart City Project, Industrial development, infrastructure development in Puducherry. (ANI)

