French firm SUEZ to rehabilitate Mangaluru's drinking water

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): French-based company Suez has won a contract for the extension, rehabilitation and operation of the drinking water distribution system in Mangaluru.

"In order to give pure drinking water to the citizens of Mangaluru in all the wards of the city corporation, we are implementing 24/7 water supplying scheme. We have an agreement with the SUEZ Projects Private Limited, a French Company which is having a joint venture with the Haryana based DRS infrastructure company," Hegde ANI.

"The total cost of the project is Rs 792.42 crore and the main aim of the project is to provide pure drinking water to the people. At present Mangaluru is becoming a smart city and at this point, there is a heavy demand for clean drinking water across the city and to cater the need so the people we are introducing this project," he added.Hegde further stated that this project has been introduced in four phases in which the first months are reserved for the planning for design and validation. The second phase comprises of 36 months for the construction period and the third phase is for three months for the transaction period. The fourth phase comprises of 96 months for the construction period."In the fourth phase, the project will be completed. We have already entered into an agreement with the Suez and DRS Company last month itself. They might three to five months to plan out the design and validation of the project. By the end of March or in the month of April the actual work will start," said Hegde.The finest part of this project, he said is that there is no burden on the people of Mangalore as the entire project is funded by the government of Karnataka. (ANI)