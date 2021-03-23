French Interior Ministry condemns unauthorised carnival

On Monday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the organisers should be found out and prosecuted, reports Xinhua news agency.

Paris, March 23 (IANS) The French Interior Ministry has strongly condemned an unauthorised carnival parade attended mostly by young people in the city of Marseille.

"This is unacceptable," Ministry spokeswoman Camille Chaize told the BFMTV news channel, calling the event an affront to nurses and medical staff amid the pandemic.

The event had not been registered with the local authorities.

On Sunday, some 6,500 people joined the parade, many not wearing protective face masks, according to media reports.

Police intervened, breaking up the event in the evening near the Old Port in the city centre.

Nine people were arrested and dozens were given penalty notices, according to the ministry Mpokeswoman.

Yannick Ohanessian, one of Marseille's deputy mayors, asked participants to be tested for the virus as soon as possible.

In France, larger events are generally allowed to take place outdoors during the day, provided participants follow health regulations including wearing protective masks.

--IANS

ksk/