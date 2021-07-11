French official's remarks on vaccines hybrid of racism: Russia

Moscow, July 11 (IANS) The remarks by a French official of not recognising Russian Covid-19 vaccines were "a hybrid of racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism," a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry in Moscow has said

French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune made the remarks last week, which was quite inappropriate and went against laws, ethics and morality, Xinhua news agency quoted spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying on her Telegram channel on Saturday.