Frequent quakes reported in north K'taka, govt to set up study panel

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Oct 4 (IANS) Earthquakes of below 2.7 magnitude, or minor on the Richter Scale, have been reported in two different parts of Karnataka's Vijayapura district in the last 48 hours, causing panic among people.

The local people are apprehensive and panicked as they have experienced earthquakes five times in a span of a month. People also reported loud sounds emanating from the earth and whenever they hear these, they run outside their houses.