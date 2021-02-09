Fresh bird flu case reported in Delhi Zoo

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Delhi Zoo on Tuesday reported fresh bird flu case, even as the officials said that the serological surveillance will continue and protocols will be followed.

In the light of the bird flu outbreak, seven serological samples of droppings of birds and environments collected by Delhi's Animal Husbandary Department from four different points of the Zoo was sent to NIHSAD in Bhopal, have tested positive for the bird flu.