Fresh Covid cases put health officials on toes in Puducherry

Chennai, April 29 (IANS) With Puducherry reporting spike in Covid cases, the health officials have been taking preventive measures on priority.

The Union Territory on Wednesday logged 1,258 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day tally so far.

As many as 10 people have succumbed to Covid on Wednesday, taking the toll to 781. Puducherry headquarters has the maximum fatalities of 629, followed by Karaikal 91, Yanam 48 and Mahe 13.