Fresh plea for death warrants against Nirbhaya Convicts

New Delhi, 17 Jan (IANS) The Delhi court has asked Tihar jail authorities whether the Nirbhaya case convicts have been informed about the rejection of their mercy plea by the President of India.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora sought response from the jail authorities and has adjourned the matter for 4.30 p.m. on Friday.

The court's observations came in after public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed moved a fresh application seeking issuance of death warrants against the four death row convicts.

He informed the Court that no plea is pending before it or any other forum. anb/pvn/skp/