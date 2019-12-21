Fresh protests break out in Delhi's Jamia

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) A huge crowd of protesters gathered outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday and swelled up within minutes into mega rally shouting slogans "Modi-Shah hosh mein aao, Hindu-Muslim mat karao" as the police tried helplessly to maintain law and order.

This is the same area, where violent protests took place just a week back pulling the national capital into the nation-wide frenzy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. As students joined residents at Jamia's gate no 7, one of the carriageway was blocked and slogans like "We want justice" filled the area.

miz/in