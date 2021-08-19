Fresh row between Tej Pratap-Tejashwi over removal of youth wing leader

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, said on Thursday that the party national president Lalu Prasad will sort out all the issues.

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) The fight between Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap escalated in Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after state party president Jagadanand Singh sacked youth wing state head, Akash Yadav, creating yet another crisis in the state unit.

"There is no such issue among leaders in the party. If he (Tej Pratap Yadav) is not happy with any other leader of the party, our national president Lalu Prasad Yadav will sort out the problems," Tejashwi said in Patna on Thursday.

"Every leader has a different way of thinking. Accordingly, they put their view point before the party's top leadership. The differences between the two leaders will be sorted out soon. Nothing to worry about," Tejashwi said.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav has levelled more serious allegations against state president Jagadanand Singh when he said that the removal of Akash Yadav from the post of state youth wing president is unconstitutional.

"Jagadanand Singh may be the senior leader of Bihar but he does not have any knowledge of the RJD constitution. As per the constitution of the party, the top leadership first gives notice to leaders and asks for his/her explanation before taking action. In the case of Akash Yadav, Jagadanand Singh has not given him any notice and sacked him," Tej Pratap said.

"Jagadanand Singh has taken advice from someone before sacking Akash Yadav," Tej Pratap said, but did not specify who that advisor could be. Sources have said that he was referring to Tejashwi Yadav without taking his name.

Jagdanand Singh on Wednesday met with Tejashwi Yadav for half an hour. After the meeting, Singh returned to the party office and appointed Gagan Kumar to replace Akash Yadav as the state president of the RJD students wing.

Furious Tej Pratap said that the party national president Lalu Prasad gave him the responsibility to strengthen the RJD youth wing. "How Jagadanand Singh could sack a poor Akash Yadav from the post of state youth wing president," he questioned.

Tej Pratap further also said that Jagadanand Singh is 'a coward' who does not have the guts and capacity to take action against him.

"In a bid to achieve political goal, Jagadanand Singh made Akash Yadav a scapegoat. If he has guts, why doesn't he take action against me. Jagadanand Singh has become desperate now and he may kill me in future," Tej Pratap Singh said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/dpb