Fresh row over Kerala Women's Commission member's PhD degree

Incidentally, it was only a few days back following an encore the chairperson of it, M.C. Josephine had to quit for her curt remarks made to a hapless female who called her on a live TV programme, seeking solace as she was being harassed by the family of her husband demanding more dowry.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 (IANS) The problem in Kerala Women's Commission appears to be never ending, with a fresh row breaking out over one of its member's PhD degree, which is alleged to be 'fake' and complaints have now started to come.

When she quit many thought the KWC problems are over, but it was short-lived as the educational qualification of its member Shahida Kamal, who claims having a PhD, was found not true and in a TV channel debate, a female in the capital city pointed out that Kamal has not even passed graduation.

A complaint against her educational qualifications is now lying with the Kerala Police and Kamal said she will tell the police everything.

Incidentally Kamal was a Congress leader and had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls from Kasargode and also the 2011 assembly elections too, on a Congress ticket.

But, upset with the Congress for not giving her a safe seat, she quit the party a few years later and joined the CPI-M and they rewarded her by making her a member of the women's commission, which comes with good perks.

Soon after trouble broke out over her educational qualifications, she through her Facebook account mentioned that she took her D.Litt from International Open University and all those who have received it use the word Dr before their names.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M leadership is reported to be unhappy over this episode and in all likelihood, the party might ask her to put in her papers.

