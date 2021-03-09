Fresh snow in higher reaches of J&K

Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.

Gulmarg recorded 37cm of fresh snowfall during in the past 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh," an official of the MET department said.