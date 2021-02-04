Fresh snowfall in Himachal, temperature to rise from Feb 5

"Due to western disturbance, slight snowfall was received. This weather condition will persist for two days. The temperature will rise from February 5," according to a local India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.The weather department has predicted, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderaterain/snow with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Western Himalayan region till February 5. "Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh February 4," it said.The maximum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, minimum at 4.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (ANI)